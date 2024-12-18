Headlines, December 18

MissionLocal, SFExaminer) Supes Reject SFMTA Board Pick ( SFChron

More on Jeffrey Tumlin's Departure from SFMTA ( LocalNewsMatters

Lakeshore Avenue Cycletrack Back On ( Oaklandside

More on New High Speed Rail Video ( Newsweek

Is a Sleeper Train Really Coming to LA/SF? ( SunsetMag

Tenderloin Wants Wider Sidewalks ( SFExaminer

S.F. Workers Hit Cyclists and Pedestrians ( SFStandard

Do Car-Free Zones Hurt Disabled People? ( MotherJones

SFStandard) Hi Rise Development Back on Table for the Sunset ( SFChron

S.F. Office Vacancy Drops ( SFChron

Bar Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?