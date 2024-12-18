Headlines, December 18

- Supes Reject SFMTA Board Pick (SFChron, MissionLocal, SFExaminer)
- More on Jeffrey Tumlin's Departure from SFMTA (LocalNewsMatters)
- Lakeshore Avenue Cycletrack Back On (Oaklandside)
- More on New High Speed Rail Video (Newsweek)
- Is a Sleeper Train Really Coming to LA/SF? (SunsetMag)
- Tenderloin Wants Wider Sidewalks (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Workers Hit Cyclists and Pedestrians (SFStandard)
- Do Car-Free Zones Hurt Disabled People? (MotherJones)
- Hi Rise Development Back on Table for the Sunset (SFChron, SFStandard)
- S.F. Office Vacancy Drops (SFChron)
- Bar Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
