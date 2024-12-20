Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 20

8:13 AM PST on December 20, 2024

Photo: Caltrain

  • Details of Great Highway Park Art Plan (SFChron)
  • Will Great Highway Park Push Up Local Property Values? (SFGate)
  • Update on San Jose BART Extension (RT&S)
  • Caltrain/San Mateo Scope Transit Measure Options (DailyJournal)
  • Potrero Bus Yard Housing Plan Up in Price (theFrisc)
  • California HSR Still a Long Way to Go (RailwayNews)
  • Are Waymo's Safer than Human Drivers (NBCBayArea, Forbes)
  • New Traffic Laws for Drivers to Ignore (RecordNet)
  • Two San Jose Cyclists Don't Like Safety Improvements (SJSpotlight)
  • Damage to Street Trees (SFExaminer)
  • City Hall Encampment Swept Up (SFStandard)
  • Biden Pledges to Cut Greenhouse Gases (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for the holidays starting Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3, 2025.

Have a great winter break everyone! If you find yourself in the giving spirit, consider contributing to Streetsblog's independent journalism.

