Headlines, December 20

- Details of Great Highway Park Art Plan (SFChron)
- Will Great Highway Park Push Up Local Property Values? (SFGate)
- Update on San Jose BART Extension (RT&S)
- Caltrain/San Mateo Scope Transit Measure Options (DailyJournal)
- Potrero Bus Yard Housing Plan Up in Price (theFrisc)
- California HSR Still a Long Way to Go (RailwayNews)
- Are Waymo's Safer than Human Drivers (NBCBayArea, Forbes)
- New Traffic Laws for Drivers to Ignore (RecordNet)
- Two San Jose Cyclists Don't Like Safety Improvements (SJSpotlight)
- Damage to Street Trees (SFExaminer)
- City Hall Encampment Swept Up (SFStandard)
- Biden Pledges to Cut Greenhouse Gases (MarinIJ)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off for the holidays starting Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3, 2025.
Have a great winter break everyone! If you find yourself in the giving spirit, consider contributing to Streetsblog's independent journalism.