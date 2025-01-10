Headlines, January 10

- Transit Ridership Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFExaminer, AlamedaPost)
- More on Muni Cuts (KQED)
- Traffic Re-Routing for Great Highway Park (theFrisc)
- Money Secured for Presidio Yard Modernization (Hoodline)
- BART Announces 'Big Sync' to Schedules (EastBayTimes)
- Bye Perk: No Free Coffee on Ferries (SFGate)
- Battery Powered Ferries (SFExaminer)
- Bike Lanes, Parking... What Everybody Wants in S.F. District 3 (MissionLocal)
- Lower Nob Hill's Push for Parks (SFExaminer)
- Will S.F. Tourism Bounce Back in 2025? (SFStandard)
- San Anselmo Takes Development Survey (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Audit the MTC (EastBayTimes)
