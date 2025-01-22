Headlines, January 22

Newsom Responds to Trump's Global Warming Denialism ( SFChron

RoboTaxi Charging Stations Contribute to Lack of Housing ( SFChron

More on Trump/Musk's Plan to Kill HSR and Other California Programs ( SFChron

Push Continues to Remove Bike Path from RSR Bridge ( EastBayTimes

Updating Berkeley's Bicycle Plan ( Berkeleyside

Menlo Park Plans Housing for Parking Lots ( PaloAltoPost

SFStandard, ABC7) More on SoMa's Deadly Pile Up ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Mountain View ( PaloAltoPost

Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Cyclists in San Anselmo ( KRON4

Fire Hydrant Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFExaminer

Profile of San Francisco's Flower Market ( SFGate

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?