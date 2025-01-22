Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 22

8:20 AM PST on January 22, 2025

  • Newsom Responds to Trump's Global Warming Denialism (SFChron)
  • RoboTaxi Charging Stations Contribute to Lack of Housing (SFChron)
  • More on Trump/Musk's Plan to Kill HSR and Other California Programs (SFChron)
  • Push Continues to Remove Bike Path from RSR Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Updating Berkeley's Bicycle Plan (Berkeleyside)
  • Menlo Park Plans Housing for Parking Lots (PaloAltoPost)
  • More on SoMa's Deadly Pile Up (SFChron, SFStandard, ABC7)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Mountain View (PaloAltoPost)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Cyclists in San Anselmo (KRON4)
  • Fire Hydrant Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFExaminer)
  • Profile of San Francisco's Flower Market (SFGate)

