Headlines, January 22

- Newsom Responds to Trump's Global Warming Denialism (SFChron)
- RoboTaxi Charging Stations Contribute to Lack of Housing (SFChron)
- More on Trump/Musk's Plan to Kill HSR and Other California Programs (SFChron)
- Push Continues to Remove Bike Path from RSR Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- Updating Berkeley's Bicycle Plan (Berkeleyside)
- Menlo Park Plans Housing for Parking Lots (PaloAltoPost)
- More on SoMa's Deadly Pile Up (SFChron, SFStandard, ABC7)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Mountain View (PaloAltoPost)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Cyclists in San Anselmo (KRON4)
- Fire Hydrant Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFExaminer)
- Profile of San Francisco's Flower Market (SFGate)
