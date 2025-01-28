Headlines, January 28

- SFMTA's Speed Camera/Education Campaign (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- More on Speed Cameras (KRON4)
- Muni's Bayview Shuttle (SFStandard)
- Projected Ticket Prices for Train to Vegas (SFGate)
- HSR Stimulates Economy (MassTransit)
- Berkeley Responds to Drivers Mashing Two Pedestrians (Berkeleyside)
- Supervisor Engardio's Prop. K Fight Against Recall (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Police Chase Policy (Oaklandside)
- Bike/Ped Bridge Planned in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
- Oh no! Kids on Bikes! Run Away! (EastBayTimes)
- Letter: Don't Slow Drivers Cause They Get Mad (SFChron)
- Commentary: Chinese Americans Are 'Stranded' if Forced to Transfer to Central Subway? (SFChron)
