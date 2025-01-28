Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 28

8:14 AM PST on January 28, 2025

  • SFMTA's Speed Camera/Education Campaign (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
  • More on Speed Cameras (KRON4)
  • Muni's Bayview Shuttle (SFStandard)
  • Projected Ticket Prices for Train to Vegas (SFGate)
  • HSR Stimulates Economy (MassTransit)
  • Berkeley Responds to Drivers Mashing Two Pedestrians (Berkeleyside)
  • Supervisor Engardio's Prop. K Fight Against Recall (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Police Chase Policy (Oaklandside)
  • Bike/Ped Bridge Planned in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • Oh no! Kids on Bikes! Run Away! (EastBayTimes)
  • Letter: Don't Slow Drivers Cause They Get Mad (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Chinese Americans Are 'Stranded' if Forced to Transfer to Central Subway? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 29

January 29, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Everything You Need to Know About Keeping Pedestrians and Bicyclists Safe In Your State, in One Document

January 29, 2025
Caltrain

Caltrain Ridership Up, Again Demonstrating ‘Spark Effect’ of Electrification

And power usage is down. Maybe we can have nice things in the Bay Area?

January 29, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

StreetSmart Ep.1: Explaining the CTC with Jeanie Ward-Waller

January 28, 2025
See all posts