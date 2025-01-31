Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 31

8:29 AM PST on January 31, 2025

  • More on Muni Cuts Coming (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Trump May Halt Congestion Pricing (NYTimes)
  • Where are S.F.'s Trash Cans? (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Site Filling with Garbage... But Condos Coming? (SFChron)
  • One Developers Plan for Downtown Oakland (SFStandard)
  • Jackson Square Not Slowing Down (SFExaminer)
  • Hybrid Work Here to Stay (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Workforce Moving Farther from their Jobs (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • Drivers Kill Animals Too (SFChron)
  • How Should Berkeley Redesign Aquatic Park Playground? (Berkeleyside)

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

SFMTA

SFMTA Reduces Curb Access at Richmond District Bus Stops

Remember SFMTA's commitment to banning parking in bus stops? On at least one bus line, they're backtracking

January 31, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: This British Cyclist Has Gotten Thousands of Motorists Fined For Dangerous Driving

January 31, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 30

January 30, 2025
