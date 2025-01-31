Headlines, January 31

- More on Muni Cuts Coming (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Trump May Halt Congestion Pricing (NYTimes)
- Where are S.F.'s Trash Cans? (SFStandard)
- S.F. Site Filling with Garbage... But Condos Coming? (SFChron)
- One Developers Plan for Downtown Oakland (SFStandard)
- Jackson Square Not Slowing Down (SFExaminer)
- Hybrid Work Here to Stay (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Workforce Moving Farther from their Jobs (SFChron)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
- Drivers Kill Animals Too (SFChron)
- How Should Berkeley Redesign Aquatic Park Playground? (Berkeleyside)
