Headlines, February 10

- BART Sees Crime Drop, Ridership Rise (EastBayTimes)
- The Story Behind the Muni 33's Hairpin Turn (SFGate)
- Muni Routes to be Impacted by NBA All-Star Event (MercNews)
- BART Riders Guide to All-Star Weekend (MercNews)
- USDOT's Contingencies on Transit Funding (SFGate)
- Ignore the Noise, We're Still Building, Says CA HSR (RailwaySupply)
- Valencia Bike Lane Construction Delayed a Week (SFChron)
- Recalibrating Traffic Lights for Cycling Safety (NYTimes)
- Historic Mid-Market Building Was to Become Housing (SFChron)
- Parklet Came Out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate, SFChron, MissionLocal)
- Bay Area Bridge Tolls Rising (SFChron)
- Jackie Speier Joins San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board (DailyJournal)
