Headlines, February 13

- Muni is Free this Weekend (SFChron)
- Options for Funding Muni Limited (SFExaminer)
- Scott Wiener and Jesse Arreguín Trying to Save Transit (KQED)
- More on Success of Caltrain Electrification (SJSpotlight)
- What Can U.S. Rail Learn from Asia and Europe? (MassTransit)
- Muni Sued for Antisemitism, Hostile Environment (JWeekly)
- Neighborhoods That Got the Most Daylighting 'Tickets' (SFChron)
- Driver Who Crashed into Mission Parklet Charged (SFGate, SFStandard)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate)
- Afraid of Getting Mugged on Transit? Take Uber Instead (SFStandard)
- Can we Get Danish Bike Lanes with That? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let's Stereotype E-Bike Riders (SFGate)
