Headlines, February 18

- Poll Shows Bay Area Voters Okay with Taxes for Transit (SFChron, MassTransit)
- Raise Parking Fees to Fund Muni? (theFrisc)
- More Whinging Over Valencia Bike Lane (SFChron, KTVU)
- Caltrain Helping Redwood City Eateries (SFGate)
- What are Drivers Most Likely to get a Ticket For? (ABC7)
- Mayor Lurie Nominates former Giants Operations Exec to SFMTA Board (LocalNewsMatters)
- S.F. Considers Cutting School Crossing Guards (48Hills)
- San Francisco's Overflowing Trash Cans (SFChron)
- S.F. Streets May get Dirtier (SFStandard)
- Imagine if we Had Speed Governors and Streets Designed to Reduce Rather than Encourage Reckless Driving (SFChron)
- Reflections on Mission Bay (SFChron)
