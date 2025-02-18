Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Headlines, February 18

8:07 AM PST on February 18, 2025

  • Poll Shows Bay Area Voters Okay with Taxes for Transit (SFChron, MassTransit)
  • Raise Parking Fees to Fund Muni? (theFrisc)
  • More Whinging Over Valencia Bike Lane (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Caltrain Helping Redwood City Eateries (SFGate)
  • What are Drivers Most Likely to get a Ticket For? (ABC7)
  • Mayor Lurie Nominates former Giants Operations Exec to SFMTA Board (LocalNewsMatters)
  • S.F. Considers Cutting School Crossing Guards (48Hills)
  • San Francisco's Overflowing Trash Cans (SFChron)
  • S.F. Streets May get Dirtier (SFStandard)
  • Imagine if we Had Speed Governors and Streets Designed to Reduce Rather than Encourage Reckless Driving (SFChron)
  • Reflections on Mission Bay (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Valencia Street

SFMTA Installing Curbside Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia from 15th to 23rd

As in 2023, advocates are concerned about the lack of safety and consideration for cyclists during construction

February 19, 2025
Events

This Week: SFMTA Board, Economic Outlook, Bike Camping

February 18, 2025
SFMTA

SFMTA Staff, Prefering Muni Cuts, Vetoes Charging for Sunday Street Parking

The agency that is supposed to care about equity has taken free Sunday/evening parking changes off the table

February 14, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Sec. Duffy Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now

February 14, 2025
See all posts