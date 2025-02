Headlines, February 20

S.F. Board Blocks School Crossing Guard Cuts ( KQED

S.F. Installs Speed Cameras, Plans to Turn them on in March ( SFExaminer

VTA Still Needs Millions for BART Extension ( EastBayTimes

San Mateo Voters Favor a Transit Measure ( DailyJournal

SFChron, SFStandard) Trump Gunning for Presidio Trust ( SFGate

Canada Commits to HSR, Partially as Trump Defense ( Reuters

San Anselmo Approves Summer Street Closure ( MarinIJ

Suspect-Driver Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in Oakland ( EastBayTimes

Infrastructure vs. Egregious Driver ( MissionLocal

Commentary: Bring Discounted Transfers to Marin ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Cars Belong on Great Highway Park Full Time Because L.A. Fires? ( SFExaminer

Commentary: Joel Engardio is a Real Leader on Safety ( RichmondReview

