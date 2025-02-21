Headlines, February 21

- More on LA Crowd Booing DOT Sec (SFGate)
- More on Trump Using HSR as a Political Football (MercNews, SFChron)
- More on Muni Funding (48Hills)
- More on BART's Love Train (SFChron)
- Lakeshore Ave. Bikeway to be Named After Maia Correia (Oaklandside)
- Single-Family Zoning Continues (SFChron)
- Statue for Union Square Cancelled (SFChron)
- Drugs/Illegal Vendor Street Whack-a-Mole (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on Trump and Presidio Trust (SFExaminer)
- History of the Presidio (SFExaminer)
- House Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?