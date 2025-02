Headlines, February 24

SFChron) Great Highway/Ocean Beach Park Gets Art ( KQED

Unrelated Sunset District Art Also Appears ( SFChron

Central Avenue Safety Improvements ( AlamedaPost

Oakland MiniParks Get Makeovers ( Oaklandside

North Bay Transportation Tax Poll ( MarinIJ

Muni-Sanctioned Beer Crawl ( SFGate

NIMBYs Still Fighting Mission District Housing ( SFChron

More on Plan to Streamline Permitting ( SFExaminer

That Abandoned Ferry Waterfront Restaurant ( SFGate

Could Trump Replace Presidio Trust Directors? ( SFExaminer

Commentary: Turning Presidio into a 'Super' City? ( SFStandard

