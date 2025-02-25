Headlines, February 25

- Central Subway Closure Coming (SFExaminer)
- Traffic Signal Changes for Closure of Great Highway (SFExaminer)
- San Rafael Set to Lower Speed Limits (MarinIJ)
- Driver Can't Figure out How to Avoid Speeding Ticket (GGXpress)
- California HSR and Renewable Energy (RailwaySupply)
- More on Alleged Antisemitism at Muni (SFStandard)
- What Tesla Drivers Think of Musk (SFStandard)
- More on Possible Engardio Recall (SFChron)
- More on Mayor and the Police Commission (MissionLocal, SFChron)
- Motorcycle Group Lifts Grade-Crossing Arm, One Killed by Amtrak Train (KTVU)
- Fire Hydrant Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (MarinIJ)
- "The Market" Grocery Store Closing (SFGate)
