Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 25

8:17 AM PST on February 25, 2025

  • Central Subway Closure Coming (SFExaminer)
  • Traffic Signal Changes for Closure of Great Highway (SFExaminer)
  • San Rafael Set to Lower Speed Limits (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Can't Figure out How to Avoid Speeding Ticket (GGXpress)
  • California HSR and Renewable Energy (RailwaySupply)
  • More on Alleged Antisemitism at Muni (SFStandard)
  • What Tesla Drivers Think of Musk (SFStandard)
  • More on Possible Engardio Recall (SFChron)
  • More on Mayor and the Police Commission (MissionLocal, SFChron)
  • Motorcycle Group Lifts Grade-Crossing Arm, One Killed by Amtrak Train (KTVU)
  • Fire Hydrant Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (MarinIJ)
  • "The Market" Grocery Store Closing (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

