Headlines, February 28

Lurie's Plans to Fix Downtown Don't Include Transit? ( MissionLocal

The Push to Electrify America's Railroads ( StreetsMN

More on Caltrain Electrification Sucess ( Hoodline

BART's Cleaning Teams and Other Railway News ( RailwayAge

Truck Crash Knocks Out Caltrain Power Thurs. Morning ( NBCBayArea

Oakland Streets Remain Deadly ( SFChron

More on Pedestrianized Street in Downtown San Jose ( MercNews

House Arrest for Murdering a Cyclist ( MercNews

Musk Wants to Test Robotaxis in California ( SFChron

Encouraging Small Apartment Buildings ( Berkeleyside

E-Bike Issues in Santa Barbara ( SFGate

Obit: S.F. Planner Allan Jacobs Dies ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?