Headlines, March 10

S.F. Fights for Funds in Washington ( SFChron

CBSNews) More on VTA Workers Plan to Strike ( SFChron

Daylighting in Foster City ( SMDailyJournal

Q&A with Scott Wiener ( MissionLocal

Marin Transit Bus Lot ( MarinIJ

SFStandard) Strava Moves into Downtown Skyscraper ( SFGate

Lawsuit Over 'Jaywalking' Arrest ( SFStandard

Permeable Pavement Project Abandoned in Mission ( MissionLocal

New Housing in Visitacion Valley ( SFChron

Car Dealership Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFGate

Commentary: The Presidio is the Antithesis of Trumpism ( SFChron

Commentary: Berkeley Streets are Too Dangerous ( Berkeleyside

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?