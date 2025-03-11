Headlines, March 11

- VTA Strike Begins (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes)
- Driver Hits VTA Strikers (EastBayTimes)
- Alameda Competes to be 'Strongest Town' (AlamedaPost)
- AI Fare Gates? (GovTech)
- Car Brains Sue Over Great Highway Park (MissionLocal, SFStandard)
- More on Caltrain Grade Crossing Cost Overruns (SFGate)
- Developer Bets on Downtown Recovery (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Street Trees and Bureaucracy (SFChron)
- Wall and Tree Came out of Nowhere, Not Wearing Hi-Vis (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Support the San Rafael Bus Yard (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Signs of Strong Economic Turnaround for S.F. (SFChron)
- Commentary: Market Street Looking Better (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?