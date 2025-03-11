Headlines, March 11

EastBayTimes) VTA Strike Begins ( CBSLocal

Driver Hits VTA Strikers ( EastBayTimes

Alameda Competes to be 'Strongest Town' ( AlamedaPost

AI Fare Gates? ( GovTech

SFStandard) Car Brains Sue Over Great Highway Park ( MissionLocal

More on Caltrain Grade Crossing Cost Overruns ( SFGate

SFChron) Developer Bets on Downtown Recovery ( SFExaminer

Street Trees and Bureaucracy ( SFChron

Wall and Tree Came out of Nowhere, Not Wearing Hi-Vis ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Support the San Rafael Bus Yard ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Signs of Strong Economic Turnaround for S.F. ( SFChron

Commentary: Market Street Looking Better ( SFChron

