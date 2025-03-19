Headlines, March 19

- Mayor Lurie Takes First Step in Drafting Transit Funding Measure (SFChron)
- Drop in Fare Evasion on BART (KRON4)
- More on Proposed Muni Cuts (SFStandard, GGExpress)
- More on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
- $2 Billion for Public Transportation (RailwayNews)
- Kirschbaum Leading SFMTA Through Turbulent Times (Axios)
- Adjusting SoMa Recovery Plans (SFExaminer)
- 16th and Mission Police Van (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Street Vending Bill (MissionLocal)
- Chinatown Park Renovation to Start this Fall (SFChron)
- Entitlement on 'Public' Street on Billionaire's Row (SFGate)
- More on S.F. Downtown/Office Recovery Hopes (SFExaminer)
