Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 19

8:08 AM PDT on March 19, 2025

  • Mayor Lurie Takes First Step in Drafting Transit Funding Measure (SFChron)
  • Drop in Fare Evasion on BART (KRON4)
  • More on Proposed Muni Cuts (SFStandard, GGExpress)
  • More on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
  • $2 Billion for Public Transportation (RailwayNews)
  • Kirschbaum Leading SFMTA Through Turbulent Times (Axios)
  • Adjusting SoMa Recovery Plans (SFExaminer)
  • 16th and Mission Police Van (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Street Vending Bill (MissionLocal)
  • Chinatown Park Renovation to Start this Fall (SFChron)
  • Entitlement on 'Public' Street on Billionaire's Row (SFGate)
  • More on S.F. Downtown/Office Recovery Hopes (SFExaminer)

