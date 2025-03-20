Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 20

8:33 AM PDT on March 20, 2025

  • Speed Cameras are Now Active (SFChron, KRON4)
  • SFMTA Looking at Parking to Close Funding Gap (SFExaminer)
  • End Bus Routes at Market Street? (SFChron)
  • Nice Muni Tweets (SFGate)
  • More on 16th Street BART Cleanup (MissionLocal)
  • Potential Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocal, SFChron)
  • Q&A on Bridge Tolls and Bike Lanes (KQED)
  • Downtown San Mateo Gets it Right (SFChron)
  • Can San Francisco Allow Street Vending Without Enabling Thieves? (MissionLocal)
  • Mayor Lurie Brings Together Tech Execs to Help Economy (SFChron)
  • But we Need Speed Regulators on Scooters? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Speed Cameras Too Late to Help my Mom. Maybe they can Help You (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Trump, Republicans Make D.C. Ground Zero in Their War on Cities

March 19, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaVTA

The State of the Transit Strike in Silicon Valley on Its Tenth Day

The ATU wants higher wages and worker protections. The VTA is appealing to the courts. 100,000 transit riders are caught in the middle.

March 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Is the Overnight Train A Luxury or a Necessity?

March 18, 2025
See all posts