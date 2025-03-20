Headlines, March 20

- Speed Cameras are Now Active (SFChron, KRON4)
- SFMTA Looking at Parking to Close Funding Gap (SFExaminer)
- End Bus Routes at Market Street? (SFChron)
- Nice Muni Tweets (SFGate)
- More on 16th Street BART Cleanup (MissionLocal)
- Potential Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocal, SFChron)
- Q&A on Bridge Tolls and Bike Lanes (KQED)
- Downtown San Mateo Gets it Right (SFChron)
- Can San Francisco Allow Street Vending Without Enabling Thieves? (MissionLocal)
- Mayor Lurie Brings Together Tech Execs to Help Economy (SFChron)
- But we Need Speed Regulators on Scooters? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Speed Cameras Too Late to Help my Mom. Maybe they can Help You (SFChron)
