Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 21

7:57 AM PDT on March 21, 2025

  • Muni Service Cutting Plan (SFGate)
  • SFMTA Looks at Slight Reduction in Parking Subsidies (SFChron)
  • More on Speed Cameras (KQED, CBSNews, SFChron)
  • North Berkeley BART Housing Delayed (Berkeleyside)
  • Amtrak Showing Great Improvement, so Musk/Trump Fires CEO (EastBayTimes)
  • Bill Aimed at Fixing CEQA Advances (DavisVanguard)
  • More on the Future of Uber and Robocars (SFStandard)
  • I Don't Ride BART because I'm Afraid of Crime (EastBayTimes)
  • Vulnerable Bridges in the Bay Area (SFChron, ABC7)
  • Challenges at Market Street Food Hall (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support for the Marin Airporter Bus (MarinIJ)

