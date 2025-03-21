Headlines, March 21

Muni Service Cutting Plan ( SFGate

SFMTA Looks at Slight Reduction in Parking Subsidies ( SFChron

CBSNews, SFChron) More on Speed Cameras ( KQED

North Berkeley BART Housing Delayed ( Berkeleyside

Amtrak Showing Great Improvement, so Musk/Trump Fires CEO ( EastBayTimes

Bill Aimed at Fixing CEQA Advances ( DavisVanguard

More on the Future of Uber and Robocars ( SFStandard

I Don't Ride BART because I'm Afraid of Crime ( EastBayTimes

ABC7) Vulnerable Bridges in the Bay Area ( SFChron

Challenges at Market Street Food Hall ( SFChron

Commentary: Support for the Marin Airporter Bus ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?