Headlines, March 21

- Muni Service Cutting Plan (SFGate)
- SFMTA Looks at Slight Reduction in Parking Subsidies (SFChron)
- More on Speed Cameras (KQED, CBSNews, SFChron)
- North Berkeley BART Housing Delayed (Berkeleyside)
- Amtrak Showing Great Improvement, so Musk/Trump Fires CEO (EastBayTimes)
- Bill Aimed at Fixing CEQA Advances (DavisVanguard)
- More on the Future of Uber and Robocars (SFStandard)
- I Don't Ride BART because I'm Afraid of Crime (EastBayTimes)
- Vulnerable Bridges in the Bay Area (SFChron, ABC7)
- Challenges at Market Street Food Hall (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support for the Marin Airporter Bus (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
