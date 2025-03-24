Headlines, March 24

- Plan to Save Bay Area Transit (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- More on VTA Strike (CBSNews, EastBayTimes)
- F-Market Line Replaced by Bus Shuttles (SFGate)
- Watercolor Posters on BART (SFChron)
- Riding BART All Over (SFChron)
- Hydrogen Trains Aren't Good for the Environment (LocalNewsMatters)
- Trump/Musk Intend to Shut Down Amtrak (Trains)
- Berkeley Traffic Violence Gets Worse (Berkeleyside)
- Bureaucracy vs. 'Entertainment Zones' (SFChron)
- Residents Above 16th Street Alleyway Say They're Afraid to Leave Home (MissionLocal)
- Mayor Promises Things Will Change at 16th and Mission (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Commuter's View of the VTA Strike (SJSpotlight)
