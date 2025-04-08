Headlines, April 8

- Caltrain Seeks Funds for Safety Plan (PaloAltoDailyPost)
- SFSU's Radio Transit/Traffic Reports (Hoodline)
- VTA Union Lost its Leverage (EastBayTimes)
- SFMTA to Get Drive Systems for Hybrid Buses (MassTransit)
- More on 16th Street Plaza Cleanup (MissionLocal)
- Coalition Formed to Help Save Downtown (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More Outdoor Booze Zones Sought to Stimulate Downtown (SFExaminer)
- Seawall Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- The 'Hands Off' Protests in Oakland and Marin (Oaklandside, MarinIJ)
- Sit Club Takes a Load off in Golden Gate Park (SFStandard)
- Fillmore Jazz Festival Rescued (SFGate)
- Commentary: Let Transit Die Because I Don't Like Unions (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?