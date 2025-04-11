Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 11

8:42 AM PDT on April 11, 2025

  • More on 'Sunset Dunes' Park (SFChron)
  • More on Waymos on Market Street (SFGate, KQED, SFStandard, DailyJournal)
  • More on S.F.'s New Housing Plan (SFChron)
  • S.F.'s Fourplex Law Seems to be a Dud (SFChron)
  • Shocker: Uber Never Cared About Global Warming (SFExaminer)
  • More on San Mateo City Council Opposing 101 Widening (EastBayTimes)
  • Downtown Mall Business Moving to Union Square? (SFChron)
  • Someone Actually Going to Jail for Murdering with a Car (SFChron)
  • VP Al Gore to Keynote Climate Week (SFChron)
  • More EV Chargers than Gas Pumps? (SFExaminer)
  • More on Embarcadero's Big Lady (SFGate)
  • Commentary: A Greek Solution to the Housing Crisis (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: Traffic Engineers Are Wasting Trillions

April 10, 2025
Parklets

Conference: Parklets Key to Rolling Back Motordom’s Takeover of the Streets

International Parklet Symposium kicks off in San Francisco

April 10, 2025
Waymo

Advocates Denounce Mayor Lurie’s Decision to Allow Waymo on Market Street

Mayor Lurie wants Robo-taxis on Market Street. Advocates say over our dead bodies.

Kid Safe, SFBC, Transit Riders, and Walk San Francisco
April 10, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Former Transportation Secretary Goes to Bat for California High Speed Rail

April 10, 2025
See all posts