Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 15

8:23 AM PDT on April 15, 2025

  • Muni and the City's Growing Budget (SFChron)
  • More on Waymo on Market Street (SFExaminer, SFStandard)
  • Mayor Lurie Honeymoon is Over (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Functions that Depend on Federal Funds (SFExaminer)
  • Vallejo Ferry Service Adjustments (Hoodline)
  • Trump Admin Kills Texas HSR (Newsweek)
  • New Electric Ferries (MarineLink)
  • How the DMV Fails, Continually Gets People Killed (CalMatters)
  • Bay Area Housing Market Shows No Signs of Slowing? (SFGate)
  • Fewer Homeless Tents on the Streets (SFChron)
  • Commentary: I Don't Like the New Statue on the Embarcadero (SFExaminer)

