Headlines, August 14

- BART Finally Getting Direct Payment (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
- Caltrain Weekend Ridership Gains (SMDailyJournal)
- Caltrain Banned from Selling Old Locomotives (DailyPost)
- More on VTA Super Deep BART Tunnel Plan (ABC7)
- Muni Delays (KRON4)
- More Evidence S.F. is Rebounding? (SFStandard)
- Rethinking the Ferry Building (SFChron)
- Measuring Air Quality from a Car (SFGate)
- Trump Targeting Black-Led Cities (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- More on Engardio Recall Fight (SFChron, SFStandard)
