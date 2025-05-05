This Week: Social Housing, Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Public and Social Housing. Join SPUR for a panel discussion about government-supported housing. Tuesday, May 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, car free-curious, or just want to hang out with fun people and have interesting conversations with fellow urbanists, come have a drink. Tuesday, May 6, Prizefighter, 6702 Hollis Street, Emeryville.
- Thursday Smart City Cycling 1: Classroom. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Thursday, May 8, 6-7:15 p.m. Park Branch Library, 1833 Page Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this ride on the car-free spaces of GGP and Sunset Dunes Park. Friday, May 9, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Sunset Dunes Family Ride. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride is suitable for all ages and biking abilities and will focus on building comfort and confidence in urban cycling. Saturday, May 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Francis Scott Key Elementary School, 1530 43rd Avenue, S.F.
- Sunday Family Cycling Workshop. Bike East Bay instructors will provide a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building and a neighborhood ride. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and are ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Alameda Waterfront Park, 2151 Ferry Point, Alameda.
