This Week: Social Housing, Happy Hour, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of events this week.

Tuesday Public and Social Housing . Join SPUR for a panel discussion about government-supported housing. Tuesday, May 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour . Whether you’re car free, car light, car free-curious, or just want to hang out with fun people and have interesting conversations with fellow urbanists, come have a drink. Tuesday, May 6, Prizefighter, 6702 Hollis Street, Emeryville.

Thursday Smart City Cycling 1: Classroom . This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Thursday, May 8, 6-7:15 p.m. Park Branch Library, 1833 Page Street, S.F.

Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride . Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this ride on the car-free spaces of GGP and Sunset Dunes Park. Friday, May 9, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.

Saturday Sunset Dunes Family Ride . This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition ride is suitable for all ages and biking abilities and will focus on building comfort and confidence in urban cycling. Saturday, May 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Francis Scott Key Elementary School, 1530 43rd Avenue, S.F.

Sunday Family Cycling Workshop . Bike East Bay instructors will provide a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building and a neighborhood ride. This workshop is for kids who are able to ride a bike and are ready to take to the paths and roadways with their parents (suggested grade range 2nd-6th). Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Alameda Waterfront Park, 2151 Ferry Point, Alameda.

