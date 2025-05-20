Headlines, May 20

- Fire Closes BART's San Leandro Station (SFGate, SFChron)
- New Bike Lanes on El Camino in Mountain View (SJSpotlight)
- Hedge Funds and High-Speed Rail (FastCo)
- Budget Gap for California HSR (KCRA)
- More on SFMTA Trial (MissionLocal)
- A New Start for Mid-Market? (SFStandard)
- Union Square Revival? (SFGate)
- Waymo Expanding into South Bay (SFChron, EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- Oakland Airport Gets Electric Shuttle Buses (EastBayTimes)
- Methane Leaks in Cesar Chavez Park (Berkeleyside)
- Oakland Police Officers Not Immune from Liability for Death from Unauthorized Chase (Oaklandside)
