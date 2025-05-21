Headlines, May 21

- Muni Fares Going Up (SFExaminer)
- Shorter, More Frequent Trains a Plus for BART (SFGate)
- Advocates Push to Revive 'Vision Zero' (Axios)
- Speed Camera Data Released (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
- Artist Pranks SFMTA's Slow Streets Signs on Shotwell (SFGate)
- More on San Leandro BART Fire (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- Celebrating San Antonio's Diversity (SFChron)
- Office Vacancies Remain High (EastBayTimes)
- VTA to Purchase Office Tower (EastBayTimes)
- Park Merced Expansion? (SFChron)
- Actors Ride BART (SFStandard)
- Oakland Swears in New Leaders (SFChron, Oaklandside)
