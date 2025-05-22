Headlines, May 22

- Muni Encourages 'Sense of Community' Among Riders (NBCBayArea)
- BART Green Line Closes Again (SFGate)
- More on Fare Increases (KQED)
- Tenderloin and Vision Zero (SFExaminer)
- Engardio Recall Effort Submits Signatures (MissionLocal, SFChron, SFStandard)
- Supes Want Tax Breaks for Office-to-Housing Conversions (MissionLocal)
- Fewer Homeless Tents, More Complaints? (SFChron)
- More on 16th Street Plaza Crackdown (MissionLocal)
- Power Station Park Project in Dogpatch (SFChron)
- Vaillancourt Fountain's Creator Returns (SFChron)
- Letters: Roll Out More Speed Cameras, Use Real Punishment for Reckless Drivers (SFChron)
- Commentary: New York's Congestion Pricing Works, Why Not Try it Here? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?