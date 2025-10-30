Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 30

8:48 AM PDT on October 30, 2025

  • New AC Transit Director (SFGate)
  • SMART Train Preps for Property Acquisitions (MarinIJ)
  • Walnut Creek and Bike Infrastructure (EastBayTimes)
  • SF Streets in the Worst Condition (SFChron)
  • More on Robo Uber Launch (SFChron)
  • Q&A With Scott Wiener on a Changed San Francisco, Transit, Housing and his Run for Congress (SFExaminer)
  • Report Says SF Family Zoning Plan will Help Economy, but May Fall Short of State Mandates (SFStandard, SFExaminer, MisisonLocal)
  • Asian Urbanists Push Back Against NIMBY Stereotype (MissionLocal)
  • How California and NY are Taking on NIMBYs (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Union City (EastBayTimes)
  • Spooky Events in SF (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

