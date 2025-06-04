Headlines, June 4

- New Clipper Card Rollout Still Late (SFGate)
- Bill to Raise Money for Transit Advances (EastBayTimes, DailyJournal)
- SFMTA Considered Charging for Curb Cuts (SFChron)
- Marin Transit Budget (MarinIJ)
- VTA Union to Vote on New Contract (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Oriented Housing Bill Advances (DavisVanguard)
- More on Driver Killing Stanford Student (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Marin Makes E-Bikes Safe? (MarinIJ)
- Parking Garages for Pickleball (SFChron)
- Urban Shopping Malls that are Still Humming (SFChron)
- More on 16th Street BART Plaza Cleanup (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: AVs Should Have to Pass a Driving Test (theHill)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
