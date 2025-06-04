Headlines, June 4

New Clipper Card Rollout Still Late ( SFGate

DailyJournal) Bill to Raise Money for Transit Advances ( EastBayTimes

SFMTA Considered Charging for Curb Cuts ( SFChron

Marin Transit Budget ( MarinIJ

VTA Union to Vote on New Contract ( EastBayTimes

Transit Oriented Housing Bill Advances ( DavisVanguard

EastBayTimes) More on Driver Killing Stanford Student ( SFGate

Marin Makes E-Bikes Safe? ( MarinIJ

Parking Garages for Pickleball ( SFChron

Urban Shopping Malls that are Still Humming ( SFChron

More on 16th Street BART Plaza Cleanup ( MissionLocal

Commentary: AVs Should Have to Pass a Driving Test ( theHill

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?