Headlines, June 20

NBCBayArea) Oakland's Plan to Install Speed Cameras ( SFChron

Funding Muni and BART Panel ( 48Hills

Advocates Want Business Tax to Pay for Transit ( KQED

Judge Blocks Effort to Tie Transportation Funding to ICE ( CBS

San Mateo County Last-Mile Improvements ( MassTransit

Marin Sea Level Rise and Transportation ( MarinIJ

BART Has Networking Issue ( SFChron

EastBayTimes) More on Cyclist Doored by Waymo ( SFChron

S.F.'s Most Famous Bike Commuter ( SFChron

Berkeley Opens Supportive Housing ( Berkeleyside

Nine Must-See Art Shows in the Bay Area ( SFStandard

Letters: Way Around Traffic Jam, Which Isn't Really Caused by Sunset Dunes ( SFChron

