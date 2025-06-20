Headlines, June 20

- Oakland's Plan to Install Speed Cameras (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Funding Muni and BART Panel (48Hills)
- Advocates Want Business Tax to Pay for Transit (KQED)
- Judge Blocks Effort to Tie Transportation Funding to ICE (CBS)
- San Mateo County Last-Mile Improvements (MassTransit)
- Marin Sea Level Rise and Transportation (MarinIJ)
- BART Has Networking Issue (SFChron)
- More on Cyclist Doored by Waymo (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- S.F.'s Most Famous Bike Commuter (SFChron)
- Berkeley Opens Supportive Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Nine Must-See Art Shows in the Bay Area (SFStandard)
- Letters: Way Around Traffic Jam, Which Isn't Really Caused by Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?