Headlines, July 28

Marin Transit Projects Get Some $$ ( MarinIJ

Trump Claws Back Funds for San Rafael Bike Path ( MarinIJ

More on Lakeshore Bike Lane Groundbreaking ( Oaklandside

More on Transit Funding Measure ( PleasantonWeekly

SFExaminer, CBSLocal) More Traffic Data from Great Highway Closure ( SFChron

More on Guerrilla Safety Measures ( Oaklandside

Developer Still Trying to Build Housing at 16th and Mission ( SFChron

San Francisco's Car vs. People Struggle ( SFStandard

San Francisco's Widest Sidewalk ( SFChron

Vanderbilt University in Downtown S.F.? ( SFChron

Street Safety and Emergency Evacuations ( EastBayTimes

Analysis of Engardio Recall ( MissionLocal

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?