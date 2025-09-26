Headlines, September 26

Signs that Speed Cameras are Working ( NBCBayArea

More on Muni's Runaway Train ( ABC7

Rail Travel is Booming in America ( Economist

Unauthorized BART Merch? ( SFStandard

California is Permitting Even Less Housing than Before? ( SFChron

Driver Hits Pedestrian and Dog in Oakland Crosswalk ( KTVU

Driver Hits Teen in Menlo Park ( Almanac

Oakland Police Change Pursuit Policy ( KTVU

Cleaning Up Oakland's Trash ( SFChron

VTA Catches Flasher ( Fox2

People Didn't Know Glen Park is Cool? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?