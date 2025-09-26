Headlines, September 26

- Signs that Speed Cameras are Working (NBCBayArea)
- More on Muni's Runaway Train (ABC7)
- Rail Travel is Booming in America (Economist)
- Unauthorized BART Merch? (SFStandard)
- California is Permitting Even Less Housing than Before? (SFChron)
- Driver Hits Pedestrian and Dog in Oakland Crosswalk (KTVU)
- Driver Hits Teen in Menlo Park (Almanac)
- Oakland Police Change Pursuit Policy (KTVU)
- Cleaning Up Oakland's Trash (SFChron)
- VTA Catches Flasher (Fox2)
- People Didn't Know Glen Park is Cool? (SFChron)
