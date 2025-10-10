Headlines, October 10

Cycling is Revolutionizing Transportation ( Economist

More on Father Killed by Reckless Driver in Bernal ( SFChron

Burlingame Boy Killed by Driver Honored with Little Library ( KTVU

More on Caltrain Returning to the Grid ( Hoodline

Soon Cyclists Can Wait for a Shuttle and Sit in Traffic with the Cars on the RSR Bridge ( GrandviewIndependent

Cleaning Sidewalks for Moscone Visitors ( SFExaminer

Can Oakland Make 'Middle Income' Housing Work? ( EastBayTimes

Take a Survey on the Vaillancourt Fountain ( SFChron

San Francisco and Oakland Make List of Best Cities to Visit ( KTVU

Letters: Enforce Driving Rules ( SFChron

Commentary: Replace Joel Engardio with a Woman ( SFStandard

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 13.