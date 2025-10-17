Headlines, October 17

- Residents Want to Block Waymos From their Street (SFGate)
- Retail Economics of Different S.F. Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- More on Lurie's Zoning Plan (MissionLocal)
- More on Remnant of West Portal Plan (LocalNewsMatters)
- SMART Train Pedestrian Crossing in Santa Rosa (PressDemocrat)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Palo Alto (EastBayTimes)
- Neighbors Do Sunday Streets Events (SFExaminer)
- Glen Park is Cool, But How About a Martini? (SFStandard)
- Guide to Local Activism, 'No Kings' Protests (KTVU, EastBayTimes, Berkeleyside)
- Which Bay Area icon should you be for Halloween? (SFChron)
- Letters: Waymo Prank Proves They're Safer than Humans (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?