Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 29

8:14 AM PDT on October 29, 2025

  • California Invests Nearly $5 Billion in Transportation Projects (RailwaySupply)
  • More on North Berkeley BART Station Improvements (EastBayTimes)
  • Uber to Start AVs in San Francisco (SFGate, theVerge)
  • More on Proposed AV CEO Tax (KQED)
  • Waymo Kills a Cat (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Office Market is Booming? (SFStandard)
  • Undoing the Damage Done by I-980 (Oaklandside)
  • Newsom Tells Prop. 50 Donors They've Raised Enough (EastBayTimes)
  • Remember, Traffic Safety is a Shared Responsibility: Always Wear Hi-Vis (SFChron1, SFChron2)
  • Letters: More Housing Doesn't Make it More Affordable? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What do You Call this Neighborhood in San Francisco? (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

