Headlines, October 29

- California Invests Nearly $5 Billion in Transportation Projects (RailwaySupply)
- More on North Berkeley BART Station Improvements (EastBayTimes)
- Uber to Start AVs in San Francisco (SFGate, theVerge)
- More on Proposed AV CEO Tax (KQED)
- Waymo Kills a Cat (SFStandard)
- S.F. Office Market is Booming? (SFStandard)
- Undoing the Damage Done by I-980 (Oaklandside)
- Newsom Tells Prop. 50 Donors They've Raised Enough (EastBayTimes)
- Remember, Traffic Safety is a Shared Responsibility: Always Wear Hi-Vis (SFChron1, SFChron2)
- Letters: More Housing Doesn't Make it More Affordable? (SFChron)
- Commentary: What do You Call this Neighborhood in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
