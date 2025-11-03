Headlines, November 3

- Muni Says 'Bye' to its Bredas (SFChron)
- Advocates Gear Up for Transit-Funding Signature Campaign (SJSpotLight)
- BART Delays due to Maintenance and Police Activity (EastBayTimes)
- More on Moving E-Bike Subsidy to Cars (EastBayTimes)
- Brand New 101 Widening is Already Floundering (SFChron)
- S.F. Skyline Set to Change (SFGate)
- Inside a San Francisco Housing Project (SFChron)
- 'Builder's Remedy' Coming to San Francisco? (SFStandard)
- Update on SFMTA's RV Plan (RichmondReview)
- S.F. Tourism Commercial During World Series (SFGate)
- Commentary: the Best Stairway Climbs in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Don't Sever Mill Valley's Bus to Ferry Connection (MarinIJ)
