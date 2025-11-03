Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 3

8:13 AM PST on November 3, 2025

  • Muni Says 'Bye' to its Bredas (SFChron)
  • Advocates Gear Up for Transit-Funding Signature Campaign (SJSpotLight)
  • BART Delays due to Maintenance and Police Activity (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Moving E-Bike Subsidy to Cars (EastBayTimes)
  • Brand New 101 Widening is Already Floundering (SFChron)
  • S.F. Skyline Set to Change (SFGate)
  • Inside a San Francisco Housing Project (SFChron)
  • 'Builder's Remedy' Coming to San Francisco? (SFStandard)
  • Update on SFMTA's RV Plan (RichmondReview)
  • S.F. Tourism Commercial During World Series (SFGate)
  • Commentary: the Best Stairway Climbs in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Don't Sever Mill Valley's Bus to Ferry Connection (MarinIJ)

