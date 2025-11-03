Headlines, November 3

Muni Says 'Bye' to its Bredas ( SFChron

Advocates Gear Up for Transit-Funding Signature Campaign ( SJSpotLight

BART Delays due to Maintenance and Police Activity ( EastBayTimes

More on Moving E-Bike Subsidy to Cars ( EastBayTimes

Brand New 101 Widening is Already Floundering ( SFChron

S.F. Skyline Set to Change ( SFGate

Inside a San Francisco Housing Project ( SFChron

'Builder's Remedy' Coming to San Francisco? ( SFStandard

Update on SFMTA's RV Plan ( RichmondReview

S.F. Tourism Commercial During World Series ( SFGate

Commentary: the Best Stairway Climbs in San Francisco ( SFChron

Commentary: Don't Sever Mill Valley's Bus to Ferry Connection ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?