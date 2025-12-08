This Week: Muni Funding Rally, Bay Wheels, Clipper II Launch

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Muni Now Muni Forever (MNMF) Rally. Join grassroots advocates and demand the Board of Supervisors supports a parcel tax measure to restore and improve transit service. Monday/today, December 8, 12-12:30 p.m., City Hall Steps, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Tuesday, December 9, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Clipper II Rolls Out System Wide. Finally, after years of delays, the Bay Area is poised to get a rational fare system across different operators. Wednesday, December 10 a.m. onward. Throughout the Bay Area. Check out how much you'll save with this handy calculator.
- Wednesday Embarcadero Connectivity Plan Open House. The Port of San Francisco is developing a study to protect the waterfront against sea level rise and earthquakes. SFMTA will develop a long-range transportation plan to keep people moving when this work gets underway. Come learn about it. Wednesday, December 10, 5:30- 7 p.m. South Beach Harbor Meeting Room, First floor, 899 2nd Street, S.F.
- Friday Learn About Oakland DOT Projects. Oakland DOT will have a booth at the Old Oakland Farmer's Market to discuss upcoming projects. Friday, December 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Old Oakland Farmers’ Market, 9th Street & Broadway, Oakland.
- Saturday Winter Walk, Union Square. This annual event will once again feature a holiday marketplace, food trucks, family-friendly stage programming, holiday decor, and seasonal drinks. Starts Saturday, December 13, 11 a.m. 333 Post Street, S.F. More info on hours.
- Saturday Santa's Cable Car. Presented in partnership with Muni. Enjoy free photos with Santa aboard an iconic cable car. Saturday, December 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 2853 Hyde Street, S.F.
- Sunday Another Opportunity to Engage with Oakland DOT. Oakland DOT will have a booth at the Jack London Farmer's Market to discuss upcoming projects. Sunday, December 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Webster St & Embarcadero West, Oakland.
