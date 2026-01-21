Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, January 21

8:39 AM PST on January 21, 2026

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

today's headlines

Headlines, January 22

January 22, 2026
Aisle Be Damned: Dems and GOP Unite in Oregon In Bid To Legalize Kei Trucks

January 21, 2026
Megaprojects

SPUR Talk: What Can the State Learn from HSR About doing Megaprojects Right?

It's getting done, but it's been a slog. What can the state do differently on future megaprojects to avoid so much delay and cost overrun?

January 21, 2026
Op/Ed: More Questions About San Diego’s Airport-Downtown People Mover, Answered

January 21, 2026
Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars

January 20, 2026
Sunset

Commentary: The Unlikely Savior of Sunset Dunes

Be sure to thank Supervisor Shamann Walton for saving the park

January 20, 2026
