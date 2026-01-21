Headlines, January 21

- BART Disruptions (SFChron)
- BART-Uber Partnership (NBCBayArea, Hoodline)
- How Removing Bus Stops Speeds Transit (BoingBoing)
- Mayor Lurie, Muni, and SF's Looming Tax Fight (SFChron)
- Transit Photo Exhibit (VoiceOfSF)
- S.F. Centre Mall Finally Dies (SFChron)
- Peet's Coffees Closing (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Oakland Auditorium Reopens (Oaklandside)
- Marin-Sonoma Highway Widening Boondoggle Continues (MarinIJ)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Ride on the Sidewalk (EastBayTimes)
- Trump Protest Continue at Civic Center (SFChron)
