This Week: Potrero Yard, San Jose Social, Board Meeting

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Potrero Yard Tour. Join this behind-the-scenes look at how a transit yard works and see why SFMTA's 111-year-old yard needs to be rebuilt. Tuesday, January 27, 5:30 p.m. 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F. Registration Required.
- Tuesday San José Urbanist Social. Start 2026 by connecting with fellow urbanists, SPUR members, policy leaders, and SPUR staff at their San José social. Tuesday, January 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Paper Plane, 72 S 1st St, San José.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, January 27, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This training will prepare you to volunteer at SFBike events. Wednesday, January 28, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Exploring District 7 with Supervisor Myrna Melgar. Join this guided walking tour of the Inner Sunset. Friday, January 30, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Arizmendi, 1331 9th Avenue, S.F.
- Sunday Youth Bike Rodeo in Oakland Chinatown. Join Bike East Bay and BORP Adaptive Sports and Recreation at this Chinatown event. Sunday, February 1, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 388 9th St Suite 290, Oakland.
