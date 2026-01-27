Headlines, January 27

- Downtown Traffic is Back (SFChron)
- More on Extending Central Subway (SFist)
- Transit Plan for Super Bowl (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
- More on Muni Photo Exhibit (SecretsSF)
- What to Put in Place of Downtown Centre Mall? (SFChron)
- Living in the Presidio (SFStandard)
- Bike-Only Path in Wildcat Canyon Regional Park? (SFGate)
- Low Pay for Street Ambassadors (SFStandard)
- Sunnyvale House Comes out of Nowhere (SFChron)
- Support for Stockton City Manager Who Killed a Pedestrian (SFGate)
- The 'Call a Republican' Pay Phone in the Mission (SFGate)
- Commentary: Farewell to the S.F. Centre Mall (SFExaminer, SFStandard)
