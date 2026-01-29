Headlines, January 29

- BART Parking Lots Filling Up (KRON4)
- MTC Prioritizing Transit? (Hoodline)
- More on Connect Bay Area (Oaklandside)
- Amtrak Capitol Corridor and the Super Bowl (SFGate)
- More on Super Bowl Transit (MercNews)
- Demographics, Including Car Ownership (SFChron)
- Paying More for Street Cleaning (SFChron)
- Once Again 101 Widening Fails to Fix Traffic (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Berkeley to Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage, Maybe Even on Sundays? (Berkeleyside)
- Ode to Point Richmond (SFChron)
- Commentary: It's Impossible to Solve Traffic, But Lets Throw Money at it Anyway? (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?