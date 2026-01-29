Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, January 29

8:22 AM PST on January 29, 2026

  • BART Parking Lots Filling Up (KRON4)
  • MTC Prioritizing Transit? (Hoodline)
  • More on Connect Bay Area (Oaklandside)
  • Amtrak Capitol Corridor and the Super Bowl (SFGate)
  • More on Super Bowl Transit (MercNews)
  • Demographics, Including Car Ownership (SFChron)
  • Paying More for Street Cleaning (SFChron)
  • Once Again 101 Widening Fails to Fix Traffic (SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • Berkeley to Charge a Bit More for Private Car Storage, Maybe Even on Sundays? (Berkeleyside)
  • Ode to Point Richmond (SFChron)
  • Commentary: It's Impossible to Solve Traffic, But Lets Throw Money at it Anyway? (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

BART

Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver

You expect people to approve funding measures? Then you can't have employees or contractors behaving like this on our dime

January 29, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Improving Road Safety Is A Win For The Climate, Too

January 29, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Rides of Remembrance Planned Throughout CA to Honor Alex Pretti

January 28, 2026
Sunday Streets

Call to Action: San Francisco to End Funding for Sunday Streets?

This doesn't seem like the formula for revitalizing the city

January 28, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 28

January 28, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

A Few Legal Tweaks Could Unlock A Mother Lode of Housing Near Transit

January 27, 2026
