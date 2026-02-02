Bay Area Bicyclists Honor Alex Pretti

Roughly 200 riders met at the Ferry Building on Saturday before setting off on a ride around San Francisco to commemorate the life of Alex Pretti of Minneapolis. Pretti was shot and killed on January 24 by Border Patrol agents Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

The Bay Area rides, and others throughout the nation, were done in solidarity with a ride organized by the Angry Catfish bike shop in Minneapolis that Pretti frequented.

From Angry Catfish:

230 rides confirmed, 43 states, 14 countries and one community. We’re riding for all, for Alex. Dozens of mutual aid initiatives across the country taking care of one another.

Below are some pictures and video of the rides in San Francisco and Oakland (courtesy of Bike East Bay). Readers are encouraged to comment and add pictures of their own from the Bay Area.

Riders assembling outside the ferry building. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Huge turnout in Oakland today— we all want safe streets where people can bike and breathe and protest and live. Rest in power to #AlexPretti #ReneeGood #KeithPorter and all those killed by ICE. — Bike East Bay (@bikeeastbay.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T23:59:06.795Z

Thank you to everyone who came out for the #AlexPretti memorial ride in Oakland today. It was a huge turnout, even more than shown here at Lake Merritt, as some people peeled off since the start at Rockridge BART. @bikeeastbay.bsky.social @ebbp.bsky.social — Robert Prinz (@prinzrob.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T20:32:49.471Z

A couple more shots of the ride in San Francisco below:

Riders heading down Market Street. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The tail end of the ride heading down Market Street (with police escort taking up the rear). Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

JFK Promenade. Photo: Page Slow Street

City Hall, SF. Photo: Page Slow Street

For more, CNN did a short breakdown of the ride in Minnesota. For more on the masked border officers who murdered Pretti in a city 300 miles from the nearest border, check out ProPublica's coverage. For more on San Francisco's ride, see coverage in the S.F. Chronicle.