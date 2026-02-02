Headlines, February 2

- Loan Extended for Transit (SFChron, KALW, Hoodline)
- Clipper II is a Mess (KQED)
- Delays on BART and Muni (SFStandard)
- Sunset Dunes Increasing Values (SFStandard)
- San Rafael Gets Safe Routes for School Grant (MarinIJ)
- More Homes on Treasure Island (SFChron)
- Anti-ICE Banner at Ocean Beach, Rally in Dolores Park (SFChron, SFGate)
- Ride to Honor Alex Pretti (SFStandard)
- Flood Risk to Redwood City (SFGate)
- Penis Hologram on a Muni Bus? (SFChron)
- Commentary: What to do With the Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. Could be a Transit Utopia (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?