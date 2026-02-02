Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, February 2

8:24 AM PST on February 2, 2026

  • Loan Extended for Transit (SFChron, KALW, Hoodline)
  • Clipper II is a Mess (KQED)
  • Delays on BART and Muni (SFStandard)
  • Sunset Dunes Increasing Values (SFStandard)
  • San Rafael Gets Safe Routes for School Grant (MarinIJ)
  • More Homes on Treasure Island (SFChron)
  • Anti-ICE Banner at Ocean Beach, Rally in Dolores Park (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Ride to Honor Alex Pretti (SFStandard)
  • Flood Risk to Redwood City (SFGate)
  • Penis Hologram on a Muni Bus? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What to do With the Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F. Could be a Transit Utopia (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Events

This Week: San Mateo City Bike Lanes, Housing Barriers, Tenderloin

February 2, 2026
Shoveling a Snowy Sidewalk Is An Act of Resistance

February 1, 2026
The Week In Short Videos

January 30, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 30

January 30, 2026
Friday Video: Should We Stop Calling Them ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’?

January 29, 2026
BART

Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver

You expect people to approve funding measures? Then you can't have employees or contractors behaving like this on our dime

January 29, 2026
