This Week: San Mateo City Bike Lanes, Housing Barriers, Tenderloin

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Rally to Save Sunday Streets. The San Francisco Department of Public Health has proposed the complete defunding of Sunday Streets. Join a rally at city hall and speak up to demand funding continues. Monday/today, February 2, 3 p.m. 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Monday/tonight! San Mateo City Council Votes on Bike Lanes by Schools. The city will consider a proposal to spend up to $2 million to rip out the bike lanes on Humboldt Street. These bike lanes are adjacent to three schools serving over 10,000 students. Monday/tonight, February 2, 7 p.m. San Mateo City Council Meeting, City Hall, 330 W 20th Avenue, San Mateo.
- Wednesday Breaking Housing Barriers. In this SPUR talk, Peter Hirshberg of City Science Lab SF and Kent Larson, Director of MIT City Science, present research examining how to realize the promise of Family Zoning. Wednesday, February 4, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Tenderloin’s Revival. This SPUR talk is about efforts to improve the Tenderloin. Thursday, February 5, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in S.F. with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on riding skills. Thursday, February 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bicycle Shorts Film Night. See a collection of short films focusing on cycling culture, adventure, and advocacy. Oakland Secret, 577 5th Street, Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, February 6, 8-9 a.m. Four Barrel Coffee, 375 Valencia Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.