Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Events

This Week: San Mateo City Bike Lanes, Housing Barriers, Tenderloin

8:13 AM PST on February 2, 2026

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! Rally to Save Sunday Streets. The San Francisco Department of Public Health has proposed the complete defunding of Sunday Streets. Join a rally at city hall and speak up to demand funding continues. Monday/today, February 2, 3 p.m. 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Monday/tonight! San Mateo City Council Votes on Bike Lanes by Schools. The city will consider a proposal to spend up to $2 million to rip out the bike lanes on Humboldt Street. These bike lanes are adjacent to three schools serving over 10,000 students. Monday/tonight, February 2, 7 p.m. San Mateo City Council Meeting, City Hall, 330 W 20th Avenue, San Mateo.
  • Wednesday Breaking Housing Barriers. In this SPUR talk, Peter Hirshberg of City Science Lab SF and Kent Larson, Director of MIT City Science, present research examining how to realize the promise of Family Zoning. Wednesday, February 4, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Tenderloin’s Revival. This SPUR talk is about efforts to improve the Tenderloin. Thursday, February 5, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Intro to Biking in S.F. with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on riding skills. Thursday, February 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Bicycle Shorts Film Night. See a collection of short films focusing on cycling culture, adventure, and advocacy. Oakland Secret, 577 5th Street, Oakland.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, February 6, 8-9 a.m. Four Barrel Coffee, 375 Valencia Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

today's headlines

Headlines, February 2

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Shoveling a Snowy Sidewalk Is An Act of Resistance

February 1, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week In Short Videos

January 30, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 30

January 30, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: Should We Stop Calling Them ‘Low-Traffic Neighborhoods’?

January 29, 2026
BART

Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver

You expect people to approve funding measures? Then you can't have employees or contractors behaving like this on our dime

January 29, 2026
See all posts