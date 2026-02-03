Headlines, February 3

- S.F. Drivers Still Blocking Bike Lanes with Impunity (SFChron)
- BART Stations to Get WiFi (SFChron)
- More on State Transit Funding Loan (DailyCal)
- Pedestrian Bridge to be Removed from S.F. Chinatown (KRON4)
- How and Where Mayor Lurie Spent his Time (SFChron)
- But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Palo Alto (SFChron)
- Plans for Menlo Park Campus (SFStandard)
- VTA Eminent Domain Battle (EastBayTimes)
- Sausalito Wants to Upgrade its Parking Lot (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Ode to Corner Stores (SFChron)
