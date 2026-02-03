Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
today's headlines

Headlines, February 3

8:21 AM PST on February 3, 2026

  • S.F. Drivers Still Blocking Bike Lanes with Impunity (SFChron)
  • BART Stations to Get WiFi (SFChron)
  • More on State Transit Funding Loan (DailyCal)
  • Pedestrian Bridge to be Removed from S.F. Chinatown (KRON4)
  • How and Where Mayor Lurie Spent his Time (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk (SFGate)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Palo Alto (SFChron)
  • Plans for Menlo Park Campus (SFStandard)
  • VTA Eminent Domain Battle (EastBayTimes)
  • Sausalito Wants to Upgrade its Parking Lot (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Ode to Corner Stores (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Oakland

Driver Kills Bicyclist in Oakland

Another person is killed on a notorious, overly wide, unsafe intersection. Advocates demand action

Traffic Violence Rapid Response
February 3, 2026
Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

February 2, 2026
Bipartisan Team of Assemblymembers Introduce DUI/Traffic Safety Laws

February 2, 2026
Bike Rides

Bay Area Bicyclists Honor Alex Pretti

The Bay Area joins national rides in solidarity with a cyclist murdered by federal agents in Minnesota

February 2, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, February 2

February 2, 2026
Events

This Week: San Mateo City Bike Lanes, Housing Barriers, Tenderloin

February 2, 2026
