Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

today's headlines

Headlines, February 4

8:52 AM PST on February 4, 2026

  • Tabulating BART Delays (SFStandard)
  • Bill to Nationalize BART Ambassador Program (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Transit Funding Loan (LocalNewsMatters, IRJ)
  • Drivers to Pay More to Park at Alameda Ferry (SFChron)
  • California HSR Ready to Lay Track (FresnoBee)
  • Super Bowl and Closure of Local Streets (KALW)
  • Super Bowl is Opportunity to Mark End of S.F. 'Doom Loop' Fears (SFStandard)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (EastBayTimes)
  • Remember, Always Wear Hi-Vis Clothing (MissionLocal)
  • What to do About Vacant Properties (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: Fund Transit with Congestion Pricing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Daylighting

Commentary: ‘Hardened Daylighting’ Works. Paint Alone, Not so Much

A follow up to Tuesday's Traffic Violence Rapid Response story about a bicyclist killed at Webster and 12th in Oakland

February 4, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Op-Ed: Is N.J.-Style Bikelash Coming For Your State Next?

February 3, 2026
Oakland

Driver Kills Bicyclist in Oakland

Another person is killed on a notorious, overly wide, unsafe intersection. Advocates demand action

Traffic Violence Rapid Response
February 3, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, February 3

February 3, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Bipartisan Team of Assemblymembers Introduce DUI/Traffic Safety Laws

February 2, 2026
See all posts