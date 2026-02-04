Headlines, February 4

Tabulating BART Delays ( SFStandard

Bill to Nationalize BART Ambassador Program ( Berkeleyside

IRJ) More on Transit Funding Loan ( LocalNewsMatters

Drivers to Pay More to Park at Alameda Ferry ( SFChron

California HSR Ready to Lay Track ( FresnoBee

Super Bowl and Closure of Local Streets ( KALW

Super Bowl is Opportunity to Mark End of S.F. 'Doom Loop' Fears ( SFStandard

But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once ( EastBayTimes

Remember, Always Wear Hi-Vis Clothing ( MissionLocal

What to do About Vacant Properties ( SFExaminer

Letters: Fund Transit with Congestion Pricing ( SFChron

