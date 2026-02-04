Headlines, February 4

- Tabulating BART Delays (SFStandard)
- Bill to Nationalize BART Ambassador Program (Berkeleyside)
- More on Transit Funding Loan (LocalNewsMatters, IRJ)
- Drivers to Pay More to Park at Alameda Ferry (SFChron)
- California HSR Ready to Lay Track (FresnoBee)
- Super Bowl and Closure of Local Streets (KALW)
- Super Bowl is Opportunity to Mark End of S.F. 'Doom Loop' Fears (SFStandard)
- But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (EastBayTimes)
- Remember, Always Wear Hi-Vis Clothing (MissionLocal)
- What to do About Vacant Properties (SFExaminer)
- Letters: Fund Transit with Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
