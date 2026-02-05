Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, February 5

8:33 AM PST on February 5, 2026

  • High Speed Rail to Yosemite? (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Loan (RailwayNews)
  • More on BART Ambassador Program (SmartCitiesDive, Hoodline)
  • Potential Transit Cuts (VoiceofSF)
  • More on BART's Proposed Irvington Station (MercNews)
  • Milestone Towards BART Housing Development (EastBayTimes)
  • District 2 Supervisor Candidate Thinks "Transportation Balance" Means Cars Everywhere (MissionLocal)
  • Humboldt Street Bike Lanes to Stay (SMDailyJournal)
  • Drake Blvd. Multiuse Path Study (MarinIJ)
  • San Jose PD Seeks Help in Finding Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (KTVU)
  • Nobody Likes Levi's Stadium? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

