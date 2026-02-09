This Week: Smart City Cycling, Bike it Forward, Concord Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic plus anyone already riding who wants to hone their skills. Monday/tonight, February 9, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they rehabilitate donated and abandoned bicycles and get them to folks who need them. Tuesday, February 10, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Concord: Thursday Night Ride. Join this family-friendly cruise down the Iron Horse trail and through various neighborhoods. Thursday, February 12, meet at 5:45 p.m., Pleasant Hill BART. Register on Facebook.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Thursday, February 12, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 13, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Cable Car Valentine's Photos. Celebrate love with free Valentine’s Day photos on a decorated cable car. Saturday, February 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 2853 Hyde Street, S.F.
- Sunday Public Transit Ballot Measure Signature Gathering. Meet organizers from Connect Bay Area at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater for a quick training and to hand out petition supplies. Sunday, February 15, 2-4 p.m. Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Lake Merritt Blvd between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.