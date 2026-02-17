Headlines, February 17

- What Would BART Cuts do to Home Prices? (SFChron)
- More on Super Bowl Transit Ridership (SFChron, SJSpotlight)
- And More on Transit Funding (Verde)
- Success of Pacific Surfliner (SFGate)
- San Mateo Updates Transportation Plans (SMDailyJournal)
- South Hayward BART Station Closed Sunday After Fire (SFChron)
- More Painted, 'Buffered' Bike Lanes (Oaklandside)
- Driver Kills Family of Four, Jail Time Unlikely, License Not Revoked? (SFChron)
- Santa Rosa Stores Darts into Traffic (MercNews)
- Walkway to Twin Peaks Repaired (SFChron)
- It's Bike Fenders and Ponchos This Week (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?